How to apply as a Filipino language translator and interpreter in Australia?

- Language translators and interpreters in Australia undergo evaluation by the National Accreditation Authority for Translators and Interpreters.
- Aila Lenard, a Language Specialist, had already studied the language back in the Philippines, which led her to pursue the same profession upon arriving in Australia.
- Aila admits that being a translator comes with challenges and heavy responsibilities, but it also brings numerous valuable benefits.
Paano maging translator at interpreter ng wikang Filipino sa Australia?
17/08/202323:05