How to apply as a Filipino language translator and interpreter in Australia?

367668295_740928667799406_4688848630583130865_n.jpg

Language Specialist Aila Lenard shares her journey as a Filipino translator and interpreter in Australia.

In an episode of Trabaho, Visa, atbp’, Language Specialist Aila Lenard shared the process of becoming a translator and interpreter for the Filipino language in Australia.

Key Points
  • Language translators and interpreters in Australia undergo evaluation by the National Accreditation Authority for Translators and Interpreters.
  • Aila Lenard, a Language Specialist, had already studied the language back in the Philippines, which led her to pursue the same profession upon arriving in Australia.
  • Aila admits that being a translator comes with challenges and heavy responsibilities, but it also brings numerous valuable benefits.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Aila Lenard image

Paano maging translator at interpreter ng wikang Filipino sa Australia?

SBS Filipino

17/08/202323:05
