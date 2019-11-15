SBS Filipino

Pacific designers unite to break down the stigma attached to their fashion designs

SBS Filipino

Pacific International Runway

Fai Peni's own brand "Lepou" collections in the Pacific Runway Fashion in 2016. Source: PIR/Ray Bartholomeusz Photography

Published 15 November 2019 at 1:52pm, updated 19 November 2019 at 10:17am
By Annalyn Violata
One of the largest Pacific multicultural premier fashion event, Pacific International Runway, gives a platform for designers from the Pacific region as it tries to break the stigma and prove that their designs are more than just the Hawaiian-style.

"When you put the word Pacific or Islander, a lot of people immediately think that's all the mumu style and the Hawaiian-style," says  
Pacific International Runway
 CEO Failepou Peni.

"We want to break that stigma by showing what as designers are actually capable of doing. That we are more than capable of just doing cultural wear, but we can actually implement a lot of our culture into the mainstream styling or mainstream market." 

Pacific International Runway
Miss Samoa 2015/16 Ariana Taufao was one of the models of the 2015 Pacific Runway Fashion Source: PIR/Laumei Photography


Some of the Pacific's hottest names in fashion will be in 
Pacific International Runway in Sydney
 on 16 November and in 
Melbourne
 on the 30th November. 

Designers from Australia, New Zealand, Samoa, Cook Island, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tonga, and India will come together to share their latest collection for 2020.

Pacific International Runway
PIR model ambassadors Kymberlee Street (Photo by David Choo) and Mitchell Webb-Leifi (Photo: Mister Landscapes International) Source: David Choo Photos & Mister Landscapes International


Founded in 2015, Ms Peni is hopeful "to see the PIR in the fashion scene, be recognised as a fashion event that people can come and take note of it" and encourage designers from different Pacific nation's background including the Philippines to come together and be part of this event.

"We are not just about the Pacific Islands, we are all about the multicultural that is happening here in Australia and serving their needs" and eventually help in boosting the Australian economy," ends Ms Peni.

