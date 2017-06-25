SBS Filipino

PacMan is also ready -- spiritually

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_705856.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 June 2017 at 4:21pm, updated 28 June 2017 at 12:17am
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Like his two fists, Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao is both ready -- physically and spiritually -- for his fight against Australian contender Jeff Horn in the Battle of Brisbane. Image: Manny Pacquiao ready to drink a cup of wine in a Sunday religious service in Brisbane (courtesy of Duco Events)

Published 25 June 2017 at 4:21pm, updated 28 June 2017 at 12:17am
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A few hours after landing in Brisbane, WBO World Welterweight Champion Manny Pacquiao attended a packed pentacostal church service in the eastern suburb of Brisbane.

"Sunday is a worship day," Pacquiao says. "It's a day for giving time to the Lord and give thanks to all the blessings he has given us". 

Pacquiao said that he might even attend the Sunday service after the match on 2 July. "Church is a priority.," he says.

For his fight, Pacquiao said he would have a light sparring session tomorrow morning.

"Jeff Horn is a tough opponent. He is undefeated and he is young," Pacquiao as he describes his challenger. 

"A knockout is a bonus," says Pacquiao.

Veering away from the match, Pacquiao has predicted that Floyd Mayweather will beat Conor McGregor on their fight in August. because the fight is in boxing and not MMA.

Watch the media conference and Manny Pacquiao's church visit:

 


Related stories

READ MORE

Manny Pacquiao training session at Suncorp Stadium PCYC

Who's the next Manny Pacquiao? Bob Arum answers

Jeff Horn's last training session for battle against Pacquiao, open to the public

Pacquiao struggling in Horn prep: Roach

Planning to watch Pacman-Horn fight? Temporary activity visa is available

Pacman vs Australian Horn, locked in for April bout

I'm not nervous: Jeff Horn

Planning to watch Pacman-Horn fight? Temporary activity visa is available

Pacman vs Australian Horn, locked in for April bout



Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul