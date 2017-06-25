PacMan is also ready -- spiritually

Available in other languages

A few hours after landing in Brisbane, WBO World Welterweight Champion Manny Pacquiao attended a packed pentacostal church service in the eastern suburb of Brisbane.





"Sunday is a worship day," Pacquiao says. "It's a day for giving time to the Lord and give thanks to all the blessings he has given us".





Pacquiao said that he might even attend the Sunday service after the match on 2 July. "Church is a priority.," he says.





For his fight, Pacquiao said he would have a light sparring session tomorrow morning.





"Jeff Horn is a tough opponent. He is undefeated and he is young," Pacquiao as he describes his challenger.





"A knockout is a bonus," says Pacquiao.





Veering away from the match, Pacquiao has predicted that Floyd Mayweather will beat Conor McGregor on their fight in August. because the fight is in boxing and not MMA.





Watch the media conference and Manny Pacquiao's church visit:











