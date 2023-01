Available in other languages

The Battle of Brisbane at the 55,000 seat Suncorp Stadium will be undefeated Jeff Horns's biggest fight in his career (16-1).





Horn said he was ready to brawl with the legendary Filipino boxer.





Horn says "to finally get in a ring and show what I have done is all i want to do at this stage".





He said he trained the hardest.





Horn also says, "If I can win it, it changes Australian boxing big time."





Here is the video interview with Jeff Horn:







