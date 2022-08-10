Preparing an allergy-free Christmas Feast

Highlights A food allergy can result to life threatening situations like such as an anaphylactic reaction

Food intolerance can cause discomfort like a rash

It is important to read food labels

One in five Australians is currently living with a food intolerance or allergy. Most common allergies for example are peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, crustaceans, shell fish and gluten.





'You can serve fresh fruits and vegetables. We can access many available alternatives that are allergy friendly found in our favourite shops, we just need to carefully read food labels before purchasing them .' Emma White, Food Tech Consultant



