Preparing an allergy-free Christmas Feast

'As we prepare for our Christmas Feast, don't forget to ask your guests if they have any dietary requirements.' Emma White, Food Tech Consultant Credit: Pexels/Tim Douglas

Published 14 December 2022 at 2:04pm, updated 14 December 2022 at 2:07pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

As we prepare for our Christmas feasts, it is important to consider our guests dietary requirements.

Highlights
  • A food allergy can result to life threatening situations like such as an anaphylactic reaction
  • Food intolerance can cause discomfort like a rash
  • It is important to read food labels
One in five Australians is currently living with a food intolerance or allergy. Most common allergies for example are peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, crustaceans, shell fish and gluten.

'You can serve fresh fruits and vegetables. We can access many available alternatives that are allergy friendly found in our favourite shops, we just need to carefully read food labels before purchasing them .' Emma White, Food Tech Consultant

How allergy is managed in Australian School

