Painting: A creative therapy for Filipino migrants

A group of Filipino migrants in Melbourne's East have found emotional, spiritual and social support through the help of the Australian Filipino Community Services , a not-for profit organisation that seeks to promote harmony and the well-being of Filipinos in Australia.





According to AFCS spokesperson Norminda Forteza , the primary aim of the group is to support Filipinos who are in need, promote inclusion and make Filipino talent more known to Australia.





"We are here to support Filipinos who are in need especially those who are socially isolated and feeling lonely at home. We visit them, we pick them up , we bring them to the centre and we have activities for them."





Ms Forteza says one of their most popular activities is the art exhibition called 'migration journey through art' where they feature various artworks of their members.





She adds that the said event showcased the remarkable talents in art of Filipino carers particularly in painting and colouring.





"We saw that there are carers and migrants who are talented in art, specifically painting, colouring and creating artworks that remind them of the Philippines and they are very happy and keen to share it to the Australian society.”





Image

Painting is more than just art

Painting is a reminder of 'home' and an opportunity to teach others

One of the artists in the exhibit, Mr Doods Aguilar displayed a painting of his mother.





He shares that he learnt to paint because painting ran in their blood and helping out in their family-owned art gallery honed his skills.





He adds that teaching fellow members how to paint gave him a sense of purpose.





Doods Aguilar and the painting he dedicates to his mother. Source: SBS Filipino





Painting offers a relief from stress

Young artist Alexandria started to paint when she was young but did not really pursue anything until recently when her supportive parents encouraged her.





She presented a painting of a two-con and also featured some Mandela artwork around it.





She says that painting gave her peace especially when her mind is preoccupied.





"Painting is kind of like a way for me to escape, it’s a way of relaxation as well when I want to get my mind off things."

For Alexandria, painting is a way for her to escape, a way of relaxation when she wants to get her mind off things. Source: SBS Filipino





Painting fosters creative growth and an optimistic attitude

Lorna Natividad admits she never thought that she could paint until she started volunteering for AFCS and was coincidentally invited to a painting class.





"When I volunteered in the community centre, I didn't know there was a painting class for carers. Coincidentally, I'm the carer of my mother and also a volunteer, so I joined continuously in all the painting classes and it brought me so much joy."





The retired bank teller's recently discovered talent brought her to new heights when she received an achievement award for her work and won second prize in a painting contest.





To add to her growing list of awards, Ms Natividad's painting she called the 'Outback' was also picked and used as the cover picture of Dandenong district's congratulations card.





The elderly says learning to paint made her feel young and confident once again, and she is proud of her accomplishment.





"I feel proud of what I have achieved and Australia helped me, if it was in my country I would have not achieved all of these, I was given a chance to shine here."





"Learning to paint made me feel young and it taught me that I have so much more to give and offer."





Lorna Natividad has found new friends and received a few recognition for her works through the help of her community-based organisation. Source: SBS Filipino





While painting is an artistic endeavour, for some migrants it is proven to be an effective therapy for the overall well-being.





If you are a new migrant looking to find emotional and social support, reach out to the Australian Filipino Community Services or contact them on 97013421.





Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories

ALSO READ:





READ MORE Life in watercolour and pastels











