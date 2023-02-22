PAL and Cebu Pacific release statement on Darwin-Manila direct flights petition

Key Points
- Filipino Australian Association of the Northern Territory started a petition for a Darwin - Manila direct flight.
- In the statement, Cebu Pacific said they would study Darwin as a possible route.
- Philippine Airlines said that although PAL has yet to make firm plans for a Darwin service, they will study the possibility of a future opportunity.
PAL at Cebu Pacific, naglabas ng pahayag kaugnay sa petisyong Darwin-Manila direct flight
SBS Filipino
22/02/202303:49