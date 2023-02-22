PAL and Cebu Pacific release statement on Darwin-Manila direct flights petition

PALCEBU.png

PAL and Cebu Pacific release statement on Darwin-Manila direct flights petition. Credit: Pexels /flyPAL / Cebu Pacific

Here's the two major airlines' statement about Filipino Australians' petition in Northern Territory for Darwin-Manila direct flights.

Key Points
  • Filipino Australian Association of the Northern Territory started a petition for a Darwin - Manila direct flight.
  • In the statement, Cebu Pacific said they would study Darwin as a possible route.
  • Philippine Airlines said that although PAL has yet to make firm plans for a Darwin service, they will study the possibility of a future opportunity.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
PAL at Cebu Pacific, naglabas ng pahayag kaugnay sa petisyong Darwin-Manila direct flight image

PAL at Cebu Pacific, naglabas ng pahayag kaugnay sa petisyong Darwin-Manila direct flight

22/02/202303:49
