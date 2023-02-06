Filipinos in the Northern Territory appeal for Darwin-Manila direct flights

Key Points
- The Filipino community in the Northern Territory appeals to major airlines to consider and bring back the Darwin - Manila direct flight.
- A direct flight from Darwin to Manila takes only approximately 4 hours, but travellers are taking almost 24 hours to get to the Philippines due to multiple flights and stopovers.
- According to the recent census in 2021, there are 7,000 Filipinos living in the NT.
Mga Pinoy sa Northern Territory, naglatag ng petisyon para sa direktang flight na Darwin-Manila
