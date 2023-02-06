Filipinos in the Northern Territory appeal for Darwin-Manila direct flights

Darwin International Airport

Darwin International Airport Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Kenhodge13 CC BY-SA 2.0

Filipino Australian Association of the Northern Territory spearheaded the petition for Darwin-Manila direct flights.

Key Points
  • The Filipino community in the Northern Territory appeals to major airlines to consider and bring back the Darwin - Manila direct flight.
  • A direct flight from Darwin to Manila takes only approximately 4 hours, but travellers are taking almost 24 hours to get to the Philippines due to multiple flights and stopovers.
  • According to the recent census in 2021, there are 7,000 Filipinos living in the NT.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Mga Pinoy sa Northern Territory, naglatag ng petisyon para sa direktang flight na Darwin - Manila image

Mga Pinoy sa Northern Territory, naglatag ng petisyon para sa direktang flight na Darwin-Manila

SBS Filipino

06/02/202313:07
'We waited so long': Filipinos in WA welcome the launch of Perth-Manila direct flights

