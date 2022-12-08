'We waited so long': Filipinos in WA welcome the launch of Perth-Manila direct flights

Highlights The flights between Perth and Manila is the result of a partnership between the McGowan Government, Phillipine Airlines and Perth Airport according to WA Minister for Culture and the Arts David Templeman.

The Australia Philippines Business Council welcomes the announcement of Philippine Airlines’ direct flights from Perth to Manila that will benefit over 46,000 Filipinos living in Western Australia.

Filipino shop owner Melissa Aguassa and other Filipino-Australians in Perth has been excited upon hearing the announcement.

After 20 years of living in Perth, Filipino store owner Melissa Aguasa says they waited so long for the announcement of direct flights between Perth and Manila.





"We usually opt for the Perth-Singapore-Manila route, which could take more than 8 hours, excluding layover. Sometimes, we take the Perth-Manila route via Kuala Lumpur or Hong Kong, but we had to go through multiple layovers, which could take hours."



PAKINGGAN ANG PANAYAM: 'Ang tagal naming naghintay': Ilang Pinoy sa WA, ikinatuwa ang direktang flights sa Perth at Manila SBS Filipino 08/12/2022 14:14 Play

Here's the advisory from Philippine Airlines:



Western Australia government officials enjoin PAL in announcing the partnership:



Here's the statement from the Australia Philippines Business Council:

