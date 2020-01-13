Palaszczuk calls on PM to support its program on wildlife care and rehab

This photo taken on January 9, 2020 shows volunteer Sarah Price of wildlife rescue group WIRES. Source: AFP
Published 13 January 2020 at 11:43am, updated 13 January 2020 at 7:45pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk calls on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to provide additional help to volunteers caring for animals affected by the bushfires.
