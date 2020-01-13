SBS Filipino

Palaszczuk calls on PM to support its program on wildlife care and rehab

Kangaroo, wildlife carer, volunteer

This photo taken on January 9, 2020 shows volunteer Sarah Price of wildlife rescue group WIRES. Source: AFP

Published 13 January 2020 at 11:43am, updated 13 January 2020 at 7:45pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk calls on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to provide additional help to volunteers caring for animals affected by the bushfires.

