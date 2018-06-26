SBS Filipino

Panel to study Indigenous barriers in kidney care

Minister for Indigenous Health and Aged Care Ken Wyatt

Source: AAP

Published 26 June 2018 at 2:14pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Nikki Gregorio
An expert panel will investigate and identify barriers faced by Indigenous people in need of kidney donations to help ensure equitable access to life-saving transplants. Image: Indigenous Health and Aged Care Minister Ken Wyatt (AAP)

Research shows non-Indigenous patients are nearly four times more likely than Indigenous patients to receive kidney transplants and Indigenous people are also nine times as likely to rely on dialysis.

 

