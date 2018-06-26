Panel to study Indigenous barriers in kidney care

Research shows non-Indigenous patients are nearly four times more likely than Indigenous patients to receive kidney transplants and Indigenous people are also nine times as likely to rely on dialysis.
Source: AAP
Published 26 June 2018 at 2:14pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Nikki Gregorio
Source: SBS
An expert panel will investigate and identify barriers faced by Indigenous people in need of kidney donations to help ensure equitable access to life-saving transplants. Image: Indigenous Health and Aged Care Minister Ken Wyatt (AAP)
