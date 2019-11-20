Paramedics prepare to tackle PTSD head-on

It's estimated ambulance workers are four times more likely to suffer PTSD than other workers because of the confronting nature of the job.
It's estimated the incidence of PTSD among paramedics is as high as 16 per cent - that's almost four times higher than the general population. Source: SBS
Published 20 November 2019 at 5:12pm, updated 20 November 2019 at 8:53pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Paramedic training is turning to the use of high-tech accident scene simulators in a bid to prepare students better for probable post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Published 20 November 2019 at 5:12pm, updated 20 November 2019 at 8:53pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share