Paramedics prepare to tackle PTSD head-on

It's estimated the incidence of PTSD among paramedics is as high as 16 per cent - that's almost four times higher than the general population. Source: SBS

Published 20 November 2019 at 5:12pm, updated 20 November 2019 at 8:53pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Paramedic training is turning to the use of high-tech accident scene simulators in a bid to prepare students better for probable post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

It's estimated ambulance workers are four times more likely to suffer PTSD than other workers because of the confronting nature of the job.

