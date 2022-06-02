Parent visa applications could take nearly 20 years to be processed

Highlights
- As of 30 April, over 123,000 parent visa applications are waiting to be processed by the Department of Home Affairs.
- Melbourne-based Marianna Giordana recently launched the Clear Parent Visa Backlog campaign. She estimates that at current planning levels, new visa applications will take about 19 years to be granted.
- In a statement the Department of Home Affairs cited the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the reasons for the backlog.
LISTEN TO
Proseso ng Contributory Parent Visa, maaring umabot sa halos dalawang dekada
SBS Filipino
02/06/202206:30
Advertisement