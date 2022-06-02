SBS Filipino

Parent visa applications could take nearly 20 years to be processed

Parent visas are being lodged faster than they are processed

Parent visas are being lodged faster than they are processed

Published 2 June 2022 at 11:29am, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:58am
By Maya Jamieson, Akash Arora
Presented by TJ Correa
Data by the Department of Home Affairs shows that over the past nine years, a far higher number of parent visa applications are being lodged each year than are being processed.

Highlights
  • As of 30 April, over 123,000 parent visa applications are waiting to be processed by the Department of Home Affairs.
  • Melbourne-based Marianna Giordana recently launched the Clear Parent Visa Backlog campaign. She estimates that at current planning levels, new visa applications will take about 19 years to be granted.
  • In a statement the Department of Home Affairs cited the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the reasons for the backlog.
Proseso ng Contributory Parent Visa, maaring umabot sa halos dalawang dekada

Proseso ng Contributory Parent Visa, maaring umabot sa halos dalawang dekada

