Parkinson's Cluster Prompts Concerns over Pesticides

The researchers are now calling for an investigation into pesticides as a possible cause of the disease.
Published 17 April 2016 at 9:26am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By James Elton-Pym, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Researchers say they've discovered a Parkinson's disease cluster in north-west Victoria. They say the prevalence of Parkinson's is up to 78 per cent higher in the barley, chickpea and lentil farming region than it is in the rest of the state. Image: A field of barley (AAP)
Published 17 April 2016 at 9:26am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By James Elton-Pym, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share