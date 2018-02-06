Parliament returns with citizenship and economy dominating

Dual citizenship for parliamentarians and the economy loomed large, along with foreign interference laws and plans for a new corruption watchdog.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull during Question Time in parliament, 5th Feb 2018 Source: AAP
Published 6 February 2018 at 12:03pm, updated 6 February 2018 at 12:06pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
While a Stop Adani protest and church service heralded the start of parliament for 2018, it was soon back to same thorny issues that gripped the nation last year.
