Parliament returns with citizenship and economy dominating

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull during Question Time in parliament, 5th Feb 2018 Source: AAP

Published 6 February 2018 at 12:03pm, updated 6 February 2018 at 12:06pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

While a Stop Adani protest and church service heralded the start of parliament for 2018, it was soon back to same thorny issues that gripped the nation last year.

Dual citizenship for parliamentarians and the economy loomed large, along with foreign interference laws and plans for a new corruption watchdog.

