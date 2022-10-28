Labor introduces major shakeup of the nation's workplace relations system

Highlights
- Employers will be legally required to reach agreement with workers requesting flexible hours
- Minister Tony Burke wants the bill passed by the end of the year to allow time to implement the change
- But several senators, including crossbencher Jacqui Lambie, are calling for more time to review the changes.
Lifting wages is one of a number of goals in the government's economic agenda outlined in Tuesday's budget, which had more bad news on the cost of living. It forecast a 50 per cent rise in energy prices over two years.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers conceded that could force some businesses into bankruptcy