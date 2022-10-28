SBS Filipino

Labor introduces major shakeup of the nation's workplace relations system

SBS Filipino

TONY BURKE FAMILY VIOLENCE LEAVE BILL

Australian Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke prepares to speak on the Family and domestic violence paid leave bill in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, October 27, 2022. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 October 2022 at 2:27pm, updated 28 October 2022 at 3:13pm
By Naveen Razik, Anna Henderson
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS

Legislation proposing a major shakeup of the nation's workplace relations system has been introduced into federal parliament.

Published 28 October 2022 at 2:27pm, updated 28 October 2022 at 3:13pm
By Naveen Razik, Anna Henderson
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Employers will be legally required to reach agreement with workers requesting flexible hours
  • Minister Tony Burke wants the bill passed by the end of the year to allow time to implement the change
  • But several senators, including crossbencher Jacqui Lambie, are calling for more time to review the changes.
Lifting wages is one of a number of goals in the government's economic agenda outlined in Tuesday's budget, which had more bad news on the cost of living. It forecast a 50 per cent rise in energy prices over two years.

 Treasurer Jim Chalmers conceded that could force some businesses into bankruptcy
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Macedonian 6 July 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 29 October 2022

pexels-mike-b-116909.jpg

Red Alert as Philippines brace for Typhoon Paeng and All Souls Day

'Filipino All Souls Day' event in Sydney.jpg

Filipinos in Western Sydney to commemorate All Soul's Day

PETER DUTTON BUDGET 2022 REPLY

Peter Dutton blames Labor for financial woes