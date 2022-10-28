Labor introduces major shakeup of the nation's workplace relations system

Highlights Employers will be legally required to reach agreement with workers requesting flexible hours

Minister Tony Burke wants the bill passed by the end of the year to allow time to implement the change

But several senators, including crossbencher Jacqui Lambie, are calling for more time to review the changes.

Lifting wages is one of a number of goals in the government's economic agenda outlined in Tuesday's budget, which had more bad news on the cost of living. It forecast a 50 per cent rise in energy prices over two years.



