'Pasko Na Naman' to bring Filipino-Australian singers back on stage

Highlights 'Pasko na Naman' aims to help the elderly community and international students through their 'Ayuda sa Kapwa' programme.

At the moment, gatherings will be allowed by Christmas, as key vaccination coverage milestones are on track.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many events have protocols in place to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19

After nearly two years of closed borders and lockdown, community groups begin tentatively planning for the festive period.





Philippine Australian Sports and Culture Inc (PASC) will host its second 'Pasko Na Naman' (It's Christmas Time Again) event on Saturday, 4th December.





Marivic Flores of PASC said they have been advocating to help community event operators and local performers bounce back from the pandemic. Attendees of the ticketed event will be treated to some musical performances by amazing Filipino-Australian singers featuring well-loved Christmas carols.





While the health department is considering whether further restrictions are needed, Marivic says they will make sure that the event will have protocols in place to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus.





The event will take place at West HQ, Rooty Hill RSL from 6:30 pm.









