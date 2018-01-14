Passion and skills of acting using only the voice

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Passion and skills of acting using only the voicePlay11:57SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Jeralyn Serdan Source: SBS FilipinoGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (5.47MB)Published 14 January 2018 at 2:50pm, updated 16 January 2018 at 5:46pmBy Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSAvailable in other languages She started acting at the very young age of nine using just her voice, Jeralyn Serdan has worked as a voice actor for almost 15 years.Published 14 January 2018 at 2:50pm, updated 16 January 2018 at 5:46pmBy Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesAs our guest co-host, she shares some tips on enhancing and making use of one's voice talent. We also listen to some voice characters she did before.Watch the video below and hear Jeralyn's voice talent.ShareLatest podcast episodesWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaul