Passion and skills of acting using only the voice

Jeralyn Serdan

Jeralyn Serdan Source: SBS Filipino

Published 14 January 2018 at 2:50pm, updated 16 January 2018 at 5:46pm
By Annalyn Violata
She started acting at the very young age of nine using just her voice, Jeralyn Serdan has worked as a voice actor for almost 15 years.

As our guest co-host, she shares some tips on enhancing and making use of one's voice talent. We also listen to some voice characters she did before.

Watch the video below and hear Jeralyn's voice talent.



