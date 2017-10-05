SBS Filipino

Pastor votes No to Same-Sex Marriage

A screenshot of Coalition for Marriage campaign ad

Source: AAP

Available in other languages

Pastor Ian Domecillo is from FCF Life Centre at Minchinbury. He said in an interview, that he will vote NO in the forthcoming survey by mail, concerning changes in the law on marriage. Image: A screenshot of Coalition for Marriage campaign ad (AAP)

He said that marriage is a sacred institution given by God, and man should not change it.

