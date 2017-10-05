Pastor votes No to Same-Sex Marriage

He said that marriage is a sacred institution given by God, and man should not change it.
Source: AAP
Published 5 October 2017 at 3:51pm, updated 5 October 2017 at 3:56pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Pastor Ian Domecillo is from FCF Life Centre at Minchinbury. He said in an interview, that he will vote NO in the forthcoming survey by mail, concerning changes in the law on marriage. Image: A screenshot of Coalition for Marriage campaign ad (AAP)
Published 5 October 2017 at 3:51pm, updated 5 October 2017 at 3:56pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share