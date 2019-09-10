SBS Filipino

Pastor who quit over LGBTQI+ support says churches can't be exempt from discrimination laws

David Smith

Published 10 September 2019 at 1:55pm, updated 10 September 2019 at 1:59pm
By Rena Sarumpaet
Presented by Louie Tolentino
A former Baptist pastor - who claims to have suffered workplace discrimination due to his support for marriage equality - says churches should NOT be shielded from pending Religious Discrimination laws.

