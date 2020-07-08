SBS Filipino

Patients who recover from COVID-19 may have further health issues

Blood samples from recovered coronavirus patients could be the key to helping future patients recover.

Blood samples from recovered coronavirus patients could be the key to helping future patients recover.

Published 8 July 2020 at 12:09pm
Doctors in countries with a growing number of recovering COVID-19 patients say those who've suffered are needing treatment even after they are discharged.

