Paying it forward: Giving neglected children a chance for a better life

Giving every child the opportunity for a better future

Giving every child the opportunity for a better future

Published 9 October 2019 at 6:00pm, updated 10 October 2019 at 3:27pm
By Christie RIvera
Available in other languages

Ruth Roa is a mother, community worker, and a medical scientist at a prominent hospital in Melbourne. She shares how she gives back to the community through her project, San Pedro Children’s Home.

Initially, Ruth says she consulted with her two adult children to be involved in the project. To her surprise, both of them were very supportive of her idea of a project that benefits the abandoned and neglected children in her hometown, Digos in Davao.

