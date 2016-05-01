Paying the Soup Place forward

A year-and-a-half ago, he read an article about a pizza place 'paying it forward', this inspired him to give back and pay it forward through a bowl of soup to the homeless in Melbourne.
Published 1 May 2016 at 12:21pm, updated 2 May 2016 at 10:37am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
George Paraskevopoulus has been running his soup place in one of Melbourne's busiest alleys for nearly ten years. Photo: The Soup Place in Melbourne (SBS Filipino)
Published 1 May 2016 at 12:21pm, updated 2 May 2016 at 10:37am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share