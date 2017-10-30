PBA legends tour Australia to play basketball

Philippine Basketball Association's big names included in the tour are Jojo Lastimosa, Allan Caidic, Alvin Patrimonio, Bonel Balingit, Vince Hizon, Bal David and Noli Locsin as SBS Filipino's Cielo Franklin caught up with them in Perth.
PBA legends with few Pinoys in Perth
Published 30 October 2017 at 2:12pm, updated 30 October 2017 at 2:42pm
By Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS

Basketball legends of the Philippines are touring Australia to play basketball with fellow Pinoys.
