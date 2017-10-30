SBS Filipino

PBA legends tour Australia to play basketball

PBA legends

PBA legends with few Pinoys in Perth Source: C Franklin

Published 30 October 2017 at 2:12pm, updated 30 October 2017 at 2:42pm
By Cielo Franklin
Basketball legends of the Philippines are touring Australia to play basketball with fellow Pinoys. Image: PBA legends with few Pinoys in Perth (C Franklin)

Philippine Basketball Association's big names included in the tour are Jojo Lastimosa, Allan Caidic, Alvin Patrimonio, Bonel Balingit, Vince Hizon, Bal David and Noli Locsin as SBS Filipino's Cielo Franklin caught up with them in Perth.

