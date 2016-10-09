SBS Filipino

PCO seeks citizen support for Duterte

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_567424.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 October 2016 at 12:16pm, updated 10 October 2016 at 7:24am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Presidential Communications Office Secretary Martin Andanar calls on Filipinos to support the administration of Rodrigo Duterte 100 days into his presidency. Image: PCO Secretary Martin Andanar interviewed by Shirley Escalante, right (supplied by Escalante)

Published 9 October 2016 at 12:16pm, updated 10 October 2016 at 7:24am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Andanar talks to SBS Philippine stringer Shirley Escalante as he discusses the achievements of the new administration, focusing on three salient points: war against drug, fight against corruption; and roadmap to peace.

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks