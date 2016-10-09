PCO seeks citizen support for Duterte

Andanar talks to SBS Philippine stringer Shirley Escalante as he discusses the achievements of the new administration, focusing on three salient points: war against drug, fight against corruption; and roadmap to peace.
Published 9 October 2016 at 12:16pm, updated 10 October 2016 at 7:24am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Presidential Communications Office Secretary Martin Andanar calls on Filipinos to support the administration of Rodrigo Duterte 100 days into his presidency. Image: PCO Secretary Martin Andanar interviewed by Shirley Escalante, right (supplied by Escalante)
Published 9 October 2016 at 12:16pm, updated 10 October 2016 at 7:24am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share