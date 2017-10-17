SBS Filipino

PDEA to go after high value targets

SBS Filipino

Cebu City Hall

Source: Nick Melgar

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 October 2017 at 2:03pm, updated 17 October 2017 at 2:24pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Balitang Bisayas. Summary of relevant latest news from the region by Nick Melgar

Published 17 October 2017 at 2:03pm, updated 17 October 2017 at 2:24pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
No classes and work due to jeepney strike; Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) will pursue high value targets in their war against drugs, as police  intensify crackdown of "riding in tandem"; Cebu City to hold referesher course  for barangay tanods

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul