Pensioners Face Rising Costs in WA

Published 17 March 2016 at 12:31pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:41pm
By Cielo Franklin, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Perth Report. Summary of latest news in WA by Cielo Franklin Image: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Perth sweats through 26C night on way to 40C high; ECU Joondalup evacuated with lives and homes under threat; WA fires: Blaze threatens lives and homes at Meelon, south of Perth; City of Vincent Mayor John Carey wants to run for WA Labor in Perth seat at state election; Will Mark McGowan or Stephen Smith lead WA Labor to the next election?; Green-waste plant pumping electricity back into grid in Australian first; Pensioners face rising costs as WA Government prepares to wind back concessions and 'Congestion charge zone' plans to manage Perth traffic.

 

