People are consuming more news than ever but there are consequences

A cameraman with a face mask

A cameraman with a face mask as pope Francis celebrates the Easter Mass on Holy Sunday in Saint Peters Basilica at the Vatican, April 10, 2020. Source: ABACA

Published 8 May 2020 at 2:41pm
By Cassandra Bain
Source: SBS
Australians have been accessing more news than usual during the COVID-19 pandemic, but many are also now avoiding it due to 'news fatigue'. A new study from the University of Canberra found that coronavirus news coverage is affecting people's mental health.

