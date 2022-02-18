SBS Filipino

People born overseas more likely to die from COVID-19 in Australia

Published 18 February 2022 at 12:44pm
By Gloria Kalache
Presented by TJ Correa
Migrants have died from COVID-19 at three times the rate of people born in Australia.

Highlights
  • Analysis of COVID-19 death data by the Australian Bureau of Statistics has revealed those born in the Middle East had the highest death rate, followed by those born in South Eastern Europe.
  • People born in the United Kingdom and Ireland had similar death rates to those born in Australia.
  • While multicultural groups say there's plenty of information about COVID-19 out now in-language, FECCA says not enough was done early on to convey the importance of getting vaccinated and the risks the virus presented to different communities.
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted people across Australia but culturally and linguistically diverse communities have been hit particularly hard.

The chairwoman of the Federation of Ethnic Communities' Councils of Australia, Mary Patetsos, says that's partly because many people in these communities work in high risk industries.

Listen to the audio: 

Mga migrante, mas maaring masawi sa COVID-19 kumpara sa mga ipinanganak sa Australya

