SBS Filipino

People unite in the fight against HIV ahead of World AIDS Day

SBS Filipino

A man walks past a mural with a red ribbon symbolized HIV/AIDS awareness on the occasion of World Aids Day in Mumbai, India, 01 December 2016.

Source: EPA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 December 2018 at 9:42am, updated 1 December 2018 at 9:45am
By Tara Cosoleto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Annual World AIDS Day on December the 1st is an important day to educate people and break down the stigma around HIV and related illnesses.

Published 1 December 2018 at 9:42am, updated 1 December 2018 at 9:45am
By Tara Cosoleto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
While many view the virus as an epidemic of the 1980s and '90s, almost 37-million people still live with the condition around the world today.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom