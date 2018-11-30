People unite in the fight against HIV ahead of World AIDS Day

While many view the virus as an epidemic of the 1980s and '90s, almost 37-million people still live with the condition around the world today.
Source: EPA
Published 1 December 2018 at 9:42am, updated 1 December 2018 at 9:45am
By Tara Cosoleto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Annual World AIDS Day on December the 1st is an important day to educate people and break down the stigma around HIV and related illnesses.
Published 1 December 2018 at 9:42am, updated 1 December 2018 at 9:45am
By Tara Cosoleto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share