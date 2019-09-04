People with disability more likely to face violence, discrimination, poor health

More complaints are being made to the Human Rights Commission about disability discrimination - than complaints about sex and race combined.
Members of the Royal Institute for Deaf and Blind Singing Choir Source: Getty Images
Published 5 September 2019 at 9:56am, updated 5 September 2019 at 10:02am
By Tom Stayner
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The higher rates at which people living with a disability are exposed to discrimination and violence have been revealed.
Published 5 September 2019 at 9:56am, updated 5 September 2019 at 10:02am
By Tom Stayner
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share