People with disability more likely to face violence, discrimination, poor health

Members of the Royal Institute for Deaf and Blind Singing Choir

Members of the Royal Institute for Deaf and Blind Singing Choir

Published 5 September 2019 at 9:56am, updated 5 September 2019 at 10:02am
By Tom Stayner
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

The higher rates at which people living with a disability are exposed to discrimination and violence have been revealed.

More complaints are being made to the Human Rights Commission about disability discrimination - than complaints about sex and race combined.

