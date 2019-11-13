SBS Filipino

Perinatal depression and anxiety is costing Australia $877 million annually

SBS Filipino

Perinatal depression and anxiety can affect both mothers and fathers

Perinatal depression and anxiety can affect both mothers and fathers Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 November 2019 at 2:44pm, updated 13 November 2019 at 3:31pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Health experts and support groups are using the event to call for more awareness and education on the issue, which affects 100,000 Australian families each year. This week marks Perinatal Anxiety & Depression Awareness Week.

Published 13 November 2019 at 2:44pm, updated 13 November 2019 at 3:31pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom