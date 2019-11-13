Perinatal depression and anxiety is costing Australia $877 million annually

Perinatal depression and anxiety can affect both mothers and fathers Source: Getty Images
Published 13 November 2019 at 2:44pm, updated 13 November 2019 at 3:31pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Health experts and support groups are using the event to call for more awareness and education on the issue, which affects 100,000 Australian families each year. This week marks Perinatal Anxiety & Depression Awareness Week.
Published 13 November 2019 at 2:44pm, updated 13 November 2019 at 3:31pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share