Permanent migration drops to lowest level in a decade

Immigration

Federal Member for Banks David Coleman Source: AAP

Published 6 September 2019 at 9:22am, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:06pm
By Amy Hall, Matt Connellan
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Australia's migration intake has dropped to its lowest level in a decade.

But the government says it can still combat employment problems in regional Australia by setting places aside for skilled foreign workers.

