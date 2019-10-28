Perth, Gold Coast dump 'major cities' tag to attract more regional migrants, international students
Immigration Minister David Coleman announced the Gold Coast (pictured) and Perth will be reclassified in an effort to attract regional migrants. Source: AAP
Published 28 October 2019 at 2:48pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:00pm
By Hannah Sinclair, Maya Jamieson
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The federal government has revised its regional migration programme - which includes Perth and the Gold Coast no longer being classified as "major cities" for migration purposes.
Published 28 October 2019 at 2:48pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:00pm
By Hannah Sinclair, Maya Jamieson
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share