SBS Filipino

Perth, Gold Coast dump 'major cities' tag to attract more regional migrants, international students

SBS Filipino

Immigration Minister David Coleman announced the Gold Coast (pictured) and Perth will be reclassified in an effort to attract regional migrants.

Immigration Minister David Coleman announced the Gold Coast (pictured) and Perth will be reclassified in an effort to attract regional migrants. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 October 2019 at 2:48pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:00pm
By Hannah Sinclair, Maya Jamieson
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The federal government has revised its regional migration programme - which includes Perth and the Gold Coast no longer being classified as "major cities" for migration purposes.

Published 28 October 2019 at 2:48pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:00pm
By Hannah Sinclair, Maya Jamieson
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom