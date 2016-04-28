Perth hosts Operations Spartan

WA in difficult position ahead of State Budget, as GST predicted to rise; Perth hosts counter-terrorism exercise Operation Spartan; SilverSport scheme offers WA seniors financial help to get moving; Fake Gumtree ad scams backpackers looking for work in WA; Fraud victims transferring goods via stolen and fake credit cards; Aldis new Perth store locations revealed; Cleaners find gold bar in East Victoria Park, hand into police
Published 28 April 2016 at 3:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:53pm
By Cielo Franklin, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Perth Report. Summary of latest relevant report in WA by Cielo Franklin Image: Operation Spartan exercise (Perthnow.com.au)
