Perth hosts Operations Spartan

WA in difficult position ahead of State Budget, as GST predicted to rise; Perth hosts counter-terrorism exercise Operation Spartan; SilverSport scheme offers WA seniors financial help to get moving; Fake Gumtree ad scams backpackers looking for work in WA; Fraud victims transferring goods via stolen and fake credit cards; Aldis new Perth store locations revealed; Cleaners find gold bar in East Victoria Park, hand into police

























