Perth Report: More Funding for Perth Freight Link

Hail, heavy rain, flash flooding causes damage hit WA; Malcolm Turnbull set to announce more funding for Perth Freight Link; Colin Barnett has defended multi-million dollar losses on state land sales; Health Minister John Day confident problem-plagued Perth Children's Hospital will open in 2016; Homeless people evicted from Heirisson Island return to camp; WA's longest-serving teacher Bill Hann retires at 80 after 60-year; career Transport app Shofer rejects $60 minimum for Perth services; and in Pinoy news: Miss Philippines Australia FCCWA 2016 launched; Tagalog classes to start again this month.

























