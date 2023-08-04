PH artist Amangpintor meets his foster parent after 45 years

Key Points Elito Circa is a Filipino folk artist who uses different mediums to showcase his talent.

He is also known as "Amangpintor" and uses his own blood in some of his works.

Last May 2023, he finally met his foster parent for the first time after 45 years who lives in Perth, Australia.

Elito Circa, popularly known as "Amangpintor" is a Filipino folk artist who has inspired and continues to motivate many people with his talents. One of his unique mediums is using his own blood in painting, believing in reincarnation and the continuous cycle of life.





Last May 2023, he had the chance to visit Australia to showcase his talent to the public. He was invited in various Philippine Independence events and gathered audiences around the country who were in awe with his art.





But, that's not the only highlight of his visit to Australia.



Amangpintor with Consulate-General Maria Lourdes Salcedo | Credit: Elito Circa



After 45 years, he finally met his foster parent who supported his studies since he was in the primary school up until he earned his degree. By the help of World Vision, they got reconnected after not being in touch with each other since he graduated college.



Amangpintor with his foster family in Australia | Credit: Elito Circa