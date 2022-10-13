PH Consulate in Melbourne plans to make consular outreach in South Australia twice a year

Highlights
- More than 400 Filipinos in South Australia were serviced by the Philippine Consulate General in Melbourne’s consular service outreach last September in Adelaide.
- Aside from passport applications, oath-taking was administered for dual citizenship.
- Consul General Maria Lourdes Salcedo also discussed with the Filipino community some concerns and issues experiencing.
- The Consulate will also conduct a Post-Arrival Orientation Seminar for OFWs in Victoria in partnership with Philippine Overseas Labour Office (POLO) and Migrant Workers Centre.
