PH Consulate in Melbourne plans to make consular outreach in South Australia twice a year

congen3.jpg

Consul General Maria Lourdes M. Salcedo together with Ms. Carmen Garcia, Philippine Honorary Consul in Adelaide and Consul Jan Sherwin P. Wenceslao engage with Filipino Community leaders in South Australia. Credit: PHILIPPINE CONSULATE GENERAL, MELBOURNE AUSTRALIA

Published 13 October 2022 at 11:31am
By TJ Correa
Consul General Maria Lourdes Salcedo aims to provide additional mobile consular service outreach as the Filipino community grows in South Australia.

Highlights
  • More than 400 Filipinos in South Australia were serviced by the Philippine Consulate General in Melbourne’s consular service outreach last September in Adelaide.
  • Aside from passport applications, oath-taking was administered for dual citizenship.
  • Consul General Maria Lourdes Salcedo also discussed with the Filipino community some concerns and issues experiencing.
  • The Consulate will also conduct a Post-Arrival Orientation Seminar for OFWs in Victoria in partnership with Philippine Overseas Labour Office (POLO) and Migrant Workers Centre.
