Philippine Consulate in Melbourne now officially open to serve Filipinos in Victoria

Highlights The Philippine Consulate General’s Office in Melbourne is now officially open

Available services include passport & visas, notary, civil registry, Dual Citizenship and Assistance to Nationals

Appointment is required prior to going to the Consulate’s office as part of their COVIDSafe plan

The Philippine Consulate General Maria Lourdes M. Salcedo will head the consular department in Melbourne to serve Filipinos in Victoria.





The services available in the Consulate General’s office include passport & visas, notary, civil registry (Reports of Birth, Marriage and Death, etc.), Dual Citizenship and Assistance to Nationals (ATN).





Advertisement







The Consulate, located at Level 10/257 Collins street in Melbourne, is open Monday to Friday, 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.





For more information, contact the office of the Philippine Consulate General in Melbourn e.





Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily.