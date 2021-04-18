SBS Filipino

Philippine Consulate in Melbourne now officially open to serve Filipinos in Victoria

SBS Filipino

Philippine Consulate in Melbourne

Philippine Consul General in Melbourne Ms. Maria Lourdes M. Salcedo (middle) with Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma Hellen De La Vega (2nd from left) Source: SBS Filipino/Maridel Martinez

Published 19 April 2021 at 7:34am, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:36pm
By Maridel Martinez, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

After more than three decades, Filipinos in Victoria need not fly to Canberra or Sydney to be able to avail consular services as the Philippine Consulate General in Melbourne‘s office is now officially open for business.

Highlights
  • The Philippine Consulate General’s Office in Melbourne is now officially open
  • Available services include passport &amp; visas, notary, civil registry, Dual Citizenship and Assistance to Nationals
  • Appointment is required prior to going to the Consulate’s office as part of their COVIDSafe plan
The Philippine Consulate General Maria Lourdes M. Salcedo will head the consular department in Melbourne to serve Filipinos in Victoria.

The services available in the Consulate General’s office include passport & visas, notary, civil registry (Reports of Birth, Marriage and Death, etc.), Dual Citizenship and Assistance to Nationals (ATN).

The Consulate, located at Level 10/257 Collins street in Melbourne, is open Monday to Friday, 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

For more information, contact the office of the
Philippine Consulate General in Melbourne
e.

Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily.

