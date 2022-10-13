SBS Filipino

PH Embassy to hold Mobile Consular Mission in Perth this November

Philippine Embassy in Canberra to hold Mobile Consular Mission in Perth, Western Australian this 7-14 November 2022. Credit: Christian Dave Bonto

Published 13 October 2022 at 12:50pm, updated 2 hours ago at 2:19pm
By TJ Correa
The Philippine Embassy in Canberra will conduct a Mobile Consular Mission to Perth, Western Australia on 7-14 November 2022.

Highlights
  • The mission will serve passport applicants and administer the oath of allegiance to petitioners for dual citizenship who have received approval letters from the Embassy.
  • The passport appointment slots will be made available on 22 October 2022 (Saturday) at 7:00 PM (Perth time) through the DFA’s Global Online Appointment System (GOAS) which can be accessed by copying this link and pasting it on your browser: https://www.passport.gov.ph/appointment
  • Those who are unable to secure an appointment during the booking period may send an email to perthmobilemission@gmail.com. This email will be activated ONLY AFTER all appointment slots have been filled up.
For more details about the mobile consular mission, check out the embassy's website
philembassy.org.au
or their
Facebook page.

