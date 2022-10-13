PH Embassy to hold Mobile Consular Mission in Perth this November

Highlights
- The mission will serve passport applicants and administer the oath of allegiance to petitioners for dual citizenship who have received approval letters from the Embassy.
- The passport appointment slots will be made available on 22 October 2022 (Saturday) at 7:00 PM (Perth time) through the DFA’s Global Online Appointment System (GOAS) which can be accessed by copying this link and pasting it on your browser: https://www.passport.gov.ph/appointment
- Those who are unable to secure an appointment during the booking period may send an email to perthmobilemission@gmail.com. This email will be activated ONLY AFTER all appointment slots have been filled up.
For more details about the mobile consular mission, check out the embassy's website or their
