PH Government stepped up recovery efforts for areas devastated by Super Typhoon Rolly

Catanduanes Governor Joseph Cua lauded the quick disaster response efforts and relief operations of the national government in the province following Super Typhoon Rolly's onslaught.





During a virtual press briefing, Cua said three road networks out of 11 towns in Catanduanes are still closed while nine roads are passable.





Cua said the provincial government recorded a total of six casualties and one missing person in the aftermath of “Rolly”.





Cua, meanwhile, reported that water supply in some areas in Catanduanes has been restored. He said the provincial government is coordinating with Meralco and other electric cooperatives to restore power.





