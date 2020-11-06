SBS Filipino

PH Government stepped up recovery efforts for areas devastated by Super Typhoon Rolly

Typhoon Goni battered Philippines

Typhoon Goni battered Philippines

Published 6 November 2020 at 2:35pm, updated 6 November 2020 at 3:12pm
By Shirley Escalante
Malacanang assured the people of Catanduanes who are severely devastated by Super typhoon Rolly of support from the national government.

Catanduanes Governor Joseph Cua lauded the quick disaster response efforts and relief operations of the national government in the province following Super Typhoon Rolly's onslaught.

During a virtual press briefing, Cua said three road networks out of 11 towns in Catanduanes are still closed while nine roads are passable.

Cua said the provincial government recorded a total of six casualties and one missing person in the aftermath of “Rolly”.

Cua, meanwhile, reported that water supply in some areas in Catanduanes has been restored. He said the provincial government is coordinating with Meralco and other electric cooperatives to restore power.

 Highlights

  • Tropical storm Siony is expected to further intensify before making a landfall or passing near Batanes early Friday.
  • Australia sends aid to typhoon victims in Bicol Region
  • Australian national dies in a gyrocopter crash in Cebu
 

Areas along the projected track of Severe Tropical Storm Siony may likely be placed under Tropical cyclone warning signal (TCWS) no. 3.

 

