PH Honorary Consul in QLD announces new office and responds to petition for full consular services

Key Points According to the latest records, there are over 75,000 Filipinos in Queensland.

Atty. Sheryll Gabutero was appointed as the Honorary Consul of the Philippine Consulate Brisbane, QLD, in August 2022.

Although not providing full consular services, some of the services offered by the office include notarization, affidavit of support, and passport extension.

PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST: PH Honorary Consul sa QLD, nagbigay ng reaksyon sa petisyon na magkaroon ng full consular services SBS Filipino 30/05/2023 15:56 Play

“The Philippine Consulate in Queensland has some challenges but is also privileged to reach out to the community,” Philippine Honorary Consul to Queensland, Atty Sheryll Gabutero, expressed during a phone interview with SBS Filipino.





She has been "very proud that their office facilitated consular services to around 1,200 Filipino community members in just over eight months."





Ms Gabutero, the Principal Director and Senior Solicitor of the legal firm Trinity York, was appointed last August 2022 as Honorary Consul .



H.E. Ma. Hellen B. De La Vega, Philippine Ambassador to Australia, administered the oath of office to Atty. Sheryll L. Gabutero as Philippine Honorary Consul to Queensland on 08 August 2022. Credit: Philippine Embassy in Australia According to the Philippine Embassy in Australia, the Honorary Consul is responsible for promoting and protecting the interests of the Philippines in Queensland. It is also her duty to protect the rights and promote the welfare of Filipino citizens in her consular jurisdiction.





While honorary consular offices are able to offer a range of services, passport renewal may only be served by full Philippine consular offices in Canberra, Sydney and Melbourne.





The services that the Philippine Consulate in Queensland currently provides in Brisbane include, but are not limited to, notarial services (such as acknowledgements, jurats and registration of births and marriages), issuing tourist visas, travel documents to allow expired Philippine passport holders to return to the Philippines, passport extensions for up to a year while waiting for passports to be renewed by the mobile mission from the Philippine Embassy in Canberra.



An honorary position means the government does not fully fund it, and we don’t have the authority or diplomatic rights to process passport applications and renewals. Philippine Honorary Consul to Queensland Sheryll Gabutero

They also process National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) applications for police clearance checks and also assistance to Philippine nationals, including but not limited to student matters, legal issues, and visa statuses in Australia.





“The embassy has a mobile mission for passports once a year, but we are requesting twice a year,” she added.





For people who urgently need to renew or apply for a passport, Ms Gabutero stressed that the office “can provide a one-year passport extension while waiting for the mobile mission coming from Canberra.”



Philippine Consulate in Queensland office. Credit: Philippine Consulate in Queensland “They can also fly or drive to Sydney, Melbourne or Canberra, the Philippine Diplomatic missions that can facilitate passport application and renewals.”





“Another alternative in some instances like compassion, Filipinos can apply for a travel document that permits them to fly home in the Philippines in an expired passport but only one-way and renew their passports once they get to the Philippines.”





According to the latest Australia Bureau of Statistics , more than 75,000 Filipinos are in Queensland.



A group lodged a petition for a Consulate with full consular services in the state, citing passport application as a crucial service needed.





Ms Gabutero said she “understands that petition, and it will benefit the community, especially with the passport applications.”





She acknowledges the support of the community and extends her gratitude to all volunteer staff Gemma Cruz-Goutos, Say Limpin, Imelda Jordan, Ann Andea, Edgardo Aklan, Daniell Kent, Shemaiah Benvienda, Teisa Lanivia, Veronica Rowe and Dolores Campang who have devoted their time and service to the Philippine community who dedicate their time to help.



Philippine Consulate in Queensland Honorary Consul Sheryll Gabutero with volunteer staff. Credit: Philippine Consulate in Queensland “[To talk personally to] our volunteers are by appointment Monday to Wednesday, but our office line is open Monday to Friday to look after all queries.”





The Philippine Consulate Office celebrated the inauguration of its new office location on Level 11, 269 Wickham Street, Fortitude Valley.





The event took place on Monday, 8th May 2023. It included a blessing ceremony followed by a dinner with prominent leaders from the Filipino community, along with their representatives, local Filipino businesses, and friends of the community who attended the occasion.

