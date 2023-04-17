Filipinos in Queensland lodge petition to have a Consulate with full consular services

Key Points
- Filipinos in Queensland social media group spearheaded the petition for a consulate with full consular services.
- Passport renewal is one of the crucial consular services that Filipinos in Queensland demand.
- Filipinos in Queensland currently rely on passport missions with limited slots, while others must travel to Melbourne, Sydney or Canberra for the services.
Mga Pinoy sa Queensland, naglunsad ng petisyon para magkaroon ng Konsulado na may full consular services
In an interview with SBS Filipino, Rudolfo 'Jun' Licera, Jr., Founder of Filipinos in Queensland Australia Facebook Group, shared the details and why it is significant to access full consular services in their state.
SBS Filipino interviews Filipinos in Queensland Facebook group Founder Jun Licera