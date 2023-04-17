Filipinos in Queensland lodge petition to have a Consulate with full consular services

QLD Filos.jpg

There are more than 70,000 Filipinos residing in Queensland based on the recent Census, and they are asking for a consulate with full consular services. Credit: Filipinos in Queensland Australia Facebook Group

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

There are more than 70,000 Filipinos residing in Queensland based on the recent Census, and they are asking for a consulate with full consular services.

Key Points
  • Filipinos in Queensland social media group spearheaded the petition for a consulate with full consular services.
  • Passport renewal is one of the crucial consular services that Filipinos in Queensland demand.
  • Filipinos in Queensland currently rely on passport missions with limited slots, while others must travel to Melbourne, Sydney or Canberra for the services.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Mga Pinoy sa Queensland, naglunsad ng petisyon para magkaroon ng Konsulado sa Queensland na may full consular services image

Mga Pinoy sa Queensland, naglunsad ng petisyon para magkaroon ng Konsulado na may full consular services

SBS Filipino

17/04/202308:52
In an interview with SBS Filipino, Rudolfo 'Jun' Licera, Jr., Founder of Filipinos in Queensland Australia Facebook Group, shared the
petition
details and why it is significant to access full consular services in their state.
jUN lICERA.png
SBS Filipino interviews Filipinos in Queensland Facebook group Founder Jun Licera
RELATED CONTENT

Philippine Consulate in Brisbane reopens as new Honorary Consul appointed

Share

Latest podcast episodes

VIC COVID19 NYE 2020

SBS News in Filipino, Monday 17 April

Photo credit_ James C. Packer (1).jpg

Are Filipino drivers in Queensland open to taking a refresher course before renewing their license?

TRENDING solodate dining alone japanophilia.jpg

Trending Ngayon: #SoloDate #DiningAlone and 'Japanophilia'

BBM Or Mdo.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 16 April