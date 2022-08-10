SBS Filipino

Philippine Consulate in Brisbane reopens as new Honorary Consul appointed

SBS Filipino

embas1.jpeg

H.E. Ma. Hellen B. De La Vega, Philippine Ambassador to Australia, administered the oath of office to Atty. Sheryll L. Gabutero as Philippine Honorary Consul to Queensland on 08 August 2022. Credit: Philippine Embassy in Australia

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 August 2022 at 1:07pm, updated 11 August 2022 at 9:35am
By Daniel Deleña
Source: SBS

Aside from appointing a new Philippine Honorary Consul to Queensland, Philippine Embassy in Australia will conduct a consular mission in Brisbane.

Published 10 August 2022 at 1:07pm, updated 11 August 2022 at 9:35am
By Daniel Deleña
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma. Hellen B. De La Vega administered the oath of office to Atty. Sheryll L. Gabutero as Philippine Honorary Consul to Queensland.
  • The Philippine Consulate in Brisbane officially reopens under the consular jurisdiction of the Philippine Embassy in Canberra, to serve more than 51,000 Filipinos in Queensland.
  • The Philippine Embassy in Australia will hold a consular mission in Brisbane on 05 - 09 September.
LISTEN TO
Bagong Consul, itinalaga image

SBS Filipino's Daniel Deleña reports the details of the new appointment and consular mission in Queensland.

10:59
More than 50,000 Filipinos in Queensland will be served by the reopening of Philippine Consulate in Brisbane.

Atty Sheryll Gabutero took oath as the Philippine Honorary Consul to Queensland.
Advertisement
Officials of the Philippine Embassy in Australia will fly to Brisbane to conduct a consular mission at Eatons Hill Hotel from the 5th until the 9th of September.

The Embassy advised the individual to book ahead for passport services as no walk-ins will be accepted.
Related Content

Studies program signed to strengthen Philippine-Australia relations

Strengthening Philippine-Australian relations at the Northern Territory

Share

Latest podcast episodes

WORKPLACE MENTAL INJURY.jpg

What can be considered a workplace psychological injury and can you claim compensation?

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt