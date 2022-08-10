Philippine Consulate in Brisbane reopens as new Honorary Consul appointed

Highlights Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma. Hellen B. De La Vega administered the oath of office to Atty. Sheryll L. Gabutero as Philippine Honorary Consul to Queensland.

The Philippine Consulate in Brisbane officially reopens under the consular jurisdiction of the Philippine Embassy in Canberra, to serve more than 51,000 Filipinos in Queensland.

The Philippine Embassy in Australia will hold a consular mission in Brisbane on 05 - 09 September.

LISTEN TO SBS Filipino's Daniel Deleña reports the details of the new appointment and consular mission in Queensland. 10:59 Play More than 50,000 Filipinos in Queensland will be served by the reopening of Philippine Consulate in Brisbane.





Atty Sheryll Gabutero took oath as the Philippine Honorary Consul to Queensland.



Officials of the Philippine Embassy in Australia will fly to Brisbane to conduct a consular mission at Eatons Hill Hotel from the 5th until the 9th of September.



