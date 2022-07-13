Strengthening Philippine-Australian relations at the Northern Territory

Ambassador De La Vega and Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles discussed strong diplomatic and economic relations and opportunities for trade between the two countries.
Highlights
- Ambassador De La Vega and Vice-Chancellor and President Professor of Charles Darwin University discussed the Philippines-Australia Plan of Action and plan to strengthen education and research opportunities
- Also discussed during the visit was the current need for more Filipino workers in the healthcare, construction, automotive industry, tourism, hospitality, and education sector.
- Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced the appointment of the incoming Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Hae Kyong Yu PSM.