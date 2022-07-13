SBS Filipino

Strengthening Philippine-Australian relations at the Northern Territory

SBS Filipino

philippine australia relations, diplomatic ties

Ambassador De La Vega visits the Memorial Wall of the Allied Fallen and Defence of Darwin Museum Source: Supplied by Philippine Embassy in Canberra

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 July 2022 at 2:38pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:11pm
By Daniel Marc Delena, with Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

Philippine Ambassador Ma. Hellen B. De La Vega visited the Northern Territory and spoke with Territory officials and Filipino communities and businesses.

Published 13 July 2022 at 2:38pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:11pm
By Daniel Marc Delena, with Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Ambassador De La Vega and Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles discussed strong diplomatic and economic relations and opportunities for trade between the two countries.

Highlights

Advertisement
  • Ambassador De La Vega and Vice-Chancellor and President Professor of Charles Darwin University discussed the Philippines-Australia Plan of Action and plan to strengthen education and research opportunities
  • Also discussed during the visit was the current need for more Filipino workers in the healthcare, construction, automotive industry, tourism, hospitality, and education sector.
  • Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced the appointment of the incoming Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Hae Kyong Yu PSM.
Read more

Opportunities for growth through education in strengthening Philippine Australia relations

Filipino Australian Award scholar pays it forward



 

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

WORKPLACE MENTAL INJURY.jpg

What can be considered a workplace psychological injury and can you claim compensation?

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt