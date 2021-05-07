SBS Filipino

Opportunities for growth through education in strengthening Philippine Australia relations

''We are putting together an action plan defining our compressive partnership with Australia," shares PH Ambassador Ma. Hellen B. De La Vega Source: SBS Filipino

Published 7 May 2021 at 1:52pm, updated 15 July 2022 at 10:26am
By Maridel Martinez
This year, the Philippines and Australia commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations.

Highlights
  • Moving forward opportunities for both countries to strengthen ties giving particular focus on peace building initiatives and trade
  • Many Filipinos have had opportunities for further studies through Australian Awards scholarships and are able to apply their expertise through their REAP (Re-Entry Action Program)
  • The Filipinos are the fifth fastest growing migrant community in Australia
Education has played a significant role in building and strengthening Philippine Australia relations.

 

"Many Filipinos are given the opportunity to study in Australia through the Australia Awards Scholarship while Australians also have the opportunity to study in the Philippines through the Colombo Plan Scholarship Program. This people to people linkages is a very important  pillar of the Philippine Australia Relations," says Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma Hellen De La Vega.

 

