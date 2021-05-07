Opportunities for growth through education in strengthening Philippine Australia relations

Highlights Moving forward opportunities for both countries to strengthen ties giving particular focus on peace building initiatives and trade

Many Filipinos have had opportunities for further studies through Australian Awards scholarships and are able to apply their expertise through their REAP (Re-Entry Action Program)

The Filipinos are the fifth fastest growing migrant community in Australia

Education has played a significant role in building and strengthening Philippine Australia relations.











Advertisement







"Many Filipinos are given the opportunity to study in Australia through the Australia Awards Scholarship while Australians also have the opportunity to study in the Philippines through the Colombo Plan Scholarship Program. This people to people linkages is a very important pillar of the Philippine Australia Relations," says Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma Hellen De La Vega.











ALSO READ / LISTEN TO





READ MORE Filipino Australian Award scholar pays it forward









READ MORE Filipino social worker receives ACU's alumni award







Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories











