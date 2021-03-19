SBS Filipino

PH in talks for possible vaccine facility

The Philippine government is in negotiation for developing vaccine manufacturing facility in the country Source: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Published 19 March 2021 at 6:10pm, updated 22 March 2021 at 8:22am
By Shirley Escalante
Philippines' Department of Science and Technology (DOST) is in talks with a local pharmaceutical company, Globax for developing a vaccine facility.

Highlights
  • If negotiations push through, the Philippines will have the capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccines
  • The Philippine government is in talks with pharmaceutical company, Johnson &amp; Johnson for a supply agreement for the cOVID-19 vaccines
  • Global alliance COVAX facility is also expected to supply the Philippines with vaccines from Johnson &amp; Johnson
 Globax is working with a  Korean manufacturing company about a possible vaccine facility.

