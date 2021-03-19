PH in talks for possible vaccine facility

Highlights If negotiations push through, the Philippines will have the capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccines

The Philippine government is in talks with pharmaceutical company, Johnson & Johnson for a supply agreement for the cOVID-19 vaccines

Global alliance COVAX facility is also expected to supply the Philippines with vaccines from Johnson & Johnson

Globax is working with a Korean manufacturing company about a possible vaccine facility.





