PH in talks for possible vaccine facility

Highlights
- If negotiations push through, the Philippines will have the capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccines
- The Philippine government is in talks with pharmaceutical company, Johnson & Johnson for a supply agreement for the cOVID-19 vaccines
- Global alliance COVAX facility is also expected to supply the Philippines with vaccines from Johnson & Johnson
Globax is working with a Korean manufacturing company about a possible vaccine facility.
