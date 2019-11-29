PH Men's Underwater Hockey Team all set to win the gold medal

Along with Rees Quilford are fellow Australian athletes Perth based Jason Meizis as 4x4 Coach for both the Men and Women's Underwater Hockey Team and Melbourne based Amy Bary-Macaulay who trained the Women's Underwater Hockey Team.
Rees Quilford along with fellow Australian Underwater Athletes Jason Mezies and Amy Barry-MaCaulay have been coaching the Philippine Underwater Hockey Team Source: supplied by N Buenafe
Published 30 November 2019 at 12:10am, updated 1 December 2019 at 5:38pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
After their year-long training, the Philippines Men Underwater Hockey Team is ready to win the gold medal at the coming 30th SEA Games. As their countless hours of training come to an end Australian Coach Rees Quilford says the Filipino athletes are in their top form to win the gold medal.
