Pharmacists now allowed to issue medicine prescriptions, under WA healthcare reforms

Lady chemist

Lady chemist

Published 18 July 2019 at 1:16pm, updated 18 July 2019 at 4:20pm
Available in other languages

Pharmacists could play a bigger role in prescribing medications to patients under major reforms in Western Australia healthcare.

Part of the news submitted by  Cielo Franklin, including four mobile phone business victimised by scams, corn growers declaring war against plastic wrappers, Diamond Tree closed to climbing, and Manchester United team arrives in Perth for game exhibitions.

