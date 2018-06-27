Philippine Australia Forum: building understanding through academic research

Key Points
- The Philippine Australia Forum is built on the foundation of Philippine Australia Studies Centre at the La Trobe University
- It aims to develop a deeper understanding of Philippine - Australia relations through academic research and relations.
- Findings of Dr Earvin Cabalquinto's '(Im)mobile Homes Family Life at a Distance in the Age of Mobile Media' was discussed in the February forum.
'The essence is the same, we want to understand the Philippines but we want to understand the connection with the community and celebrate that understanding. Share knowledge, what it means to engage with the Philippines from a distance and what it means for the diaspora. What it means to be Filipino in the Australian context.' , Senior Lecturer at the Department of Social Inquiry and Director of the Philippines Australia Studies Centre, on the Philippines Australia Forum.
The Philippines Australia Forum was made possible with the support of the Philippine Consulate General in Melbourne, Australia and the Philippine Government to advance Philippine studies at La Trobe University.
LISTEN TO
How smartphones changed family relationships
SBS Filipino
27/06/201815:29
LISTEN TO
Caring from a distance
SBS Filipino
25/01/202207:47
LISTEN TO
Studies program signed to strengthen Philippine-Australia relations
SBS Filipino
01/08/202209:47