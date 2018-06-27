Philippine Australia Forum: building understanding through academic research

LaTrobe Earin.jpg

Dr Earvin Cabalquinto's '(Im)mobile HomesFamily Life at a Distance in the Age of Mobile Media' looks into how family relationships are curated and negotiated through the use of mobile devices. Credit: Philippine Australia Forum - La Trobe University

The Philippine Australia Forum hopes to continue the academic links and relations built between the Philippines and Australia at the La Trobe Univeristy.

Key Points
  • The Philippine Australia Forum is built on the foundation of Philippine Australia Studies Centre at the La Trobe University
  • It aims to develop a deeper understanding of Philippine - Australia relations through academic research and relations.
  • Findings of Dr Earvin Cabalquinto's '(Im)mobile Homes Family Life at a Distance in the Age of Mobile Media' was discussed in the February forum.
'The essence is the same, we want to understand the Philippines but we want to understand the connection with the community and celebrate that understanding. Share knowledge, what it means to engage with the Philippines from a distance and what it means for the diaspora. What it means to be Filipino in the Australian context.'
Dr Raul Sanchez Urribarri
, Senior Lecturer at the Department of Social Inquiry and Director of the Philippines Australia Studies Centre, on the Philippines Australia Forum.


The Philippines Australia Forum was made possible with the support of the Philippine Consulate General in Melbourne, Australia and the Philippine Government to advance Philippine studies at La Trobe University.

